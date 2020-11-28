Global  
 

Property spruiker allegedly told students to use Family Court to pinpoint targets

Brisbane Times Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
An influential Australian property spruiker allegedly directed students to buy property from people identified in Family Court proceedings as divorcing or financially struggling.
0
