China's 'assertiveness' is dampening global economic recovery, Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says

SBS Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
China's actions on trade are not helping global confidence and the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says.
China not helping world, says Birmingham

