NSW hits 22 days with no local virus cases
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
NSW has recorded its 22nd consecutive day without a local COVID-19 case, while four cases were uncovered in hotel quarantine.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New South Wales State of Australia
