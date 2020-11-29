Global  
 

NSW hits 22 days with no local virus cases

SBS Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
NSW has recorded its 22nd consecutive day without a local COVID-19 case, while four cases were uncovered in hotel quarantine.
