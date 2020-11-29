NSW marks 22 days while Victoria hits 30 days with no local coronavirus cases

NSW has recorded its 22nd consecutive day without a local COVID-19 case, while four cases were uncovered in hotel quarantine.

Sydney and large swathes of northern NSW are set for a second consecutive day of hot weather after overnight minimum temperature records tumbled.

After a sticky and uncomfortable night, Sydney and large swathes of northern NSW are set for a second consecutive day of hot weather and fire danger.

After a sticky and uncomfortable night, Sydney and large swathes of northern NSW are set for a second consecutive day of hot weather and fire danger.

Health Officials, Local Leaders Preparing For Surge In COVID Cases Following Thanksgiving



There's been plenty of concern about COVID-19 superspreader events surrounding Thanksgiving weekend, and health experts say it could take days, if not weeks, to realize the true impact of the holiday;.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:22 Published 1 day ago

England Cuts 14-day Quarantine to Five Days for Travelers With Negative Test Results



Despite the spike in coronavirus cases, England announced a new policy cutting the mandatory quarantine period by more than half. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 00:56 Published 3 days ago