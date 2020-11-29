Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NSW marks 22 days while Victoria hits 30 days with no local coronavirus cases

SBS Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
NSW has recorded its 22nd consecutive day without a local COVID-19 case, while Victoria has marked its 30th consecutive "donut day".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

NSW hits 22 days with no local virus cases

 NSW has recorded its 22nd consecutive day without a local COVID-19 case, while four cases were uncovered in hotel quarantine.
SBS

Sydney and northern NSW endure a second day of record-smashing heatwave

 Sydney and large swathes of northern NSW are set for a second consecutive day of hot weather after overnight minimum temperature records tumbled.
SBS

Sydney and northern NSW set for another day of scorching heat and fire danger

 After a sticky and uncomfortable night, Sydney and large swathes of northern NSW are set for a second consecutive day of hot weather and fire danger.
SBS

Another scorcher for Sydney, northern NSW

 After a sticky and uncomfortable night, Sydney and large swathes of northern NSW are set for a second consecutive day of hot weather and fire danger.
SBS

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Health Officials, Local Leaders Preparing For Surge In COVID Cases Following Thanksgiving [Video]

Health Officials, Local Leaders Preparing For Surge In COVID Cases Following Thanksgiving

There's been plenty of concern about COVID-19 superspreader events surrounding Thanksgiving weekend, and health experts say it could take days, if not weeks, to realize the true impact of the holiday;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published
England Cuts 14-day Quarantine to Five Days for Travelers With Negative Test Results [Video]

England Cuts 14-day Quarantine to Five Days for Travelers With Negative Test Results

Despite the spike in coronavirus cases, England announced a new policy cutting the mandatory quarantine period by more than half.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:56Published
Many Traveling For Thanksgiving, Despite Warnings [Video]

Many Traveling For Thanksgiving, Despite Warnings

The day before Thanksgiving would normally be one of the busiest travel days of the year. So far, the number of travelers is down, but above what health experts are recommending as COVID cases continue..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:03Published

Related news from verified sources

NSW marks 22 days while Victoria hits 30 days with no local coronavirus cases

 NSW has recorded its 22nd consecutive day without a local COVID-19 case, while Victoria has marked its 30th consecutive "donut day".
SBS

The border between NSW and Victoria has fully reopened after being closed for four months

 The border between NSW and Victoria has fully reopened and QR codes are now compulsory for businesses in NSW to record customer details.
SBS Also reported by •The Age

A duty to reform: NSW takes 'path of least resistance' with tax switch

 NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet wants to replace stamp duty. What exactly is the NSW government proposing and what happens next?
The Age