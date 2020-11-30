Snowtown director making movie about Port Arthur mass killer Martin Bryant

You Might Like

Sweet River Movie



Sweet River Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the haunting Sweet River, Hanna (Lisa Kay; Heartbeat, Vera) returns to the sleepy town of Billins, nestled deep in the sugar cane fields, where her..



Psychopomp movie Clip - Bathkill Scene - Plot synopsis: Suffering amnesia after a mysterious accident, film director Archie Finch pieces together his life with the help of a seeming specter.



MLK/FBI Documentary movie - Official Trailer - HD - IFC Films - Plot synopsis: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is remembered today as an American hero: a bridge-builder, a shrewd political tactician, and a..