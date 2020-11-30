Global  
 

Snowtown director making movie about Port Arthur mass killer Martin Bryant

Brisbane Times Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
The troubled upbringing of Australia's worst serial killer is the subject of a new movie from director Justin Kurzel.
