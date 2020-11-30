Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alan Tudge says China tweet doesn't represent Australians with Chinese heritage

SBS Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Immigration minister, Alan Tudge, has spoken about a fake war crimes photo posted by Zhao Lijian, a spokesman with China's foreign ministry, on Twitter. He said the actions of the Chinese Community Party (CCP) did not reflect the views of more than 1.2 million Australians of Chinese heritage who had chosen to make Australia their home.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Australians Australians

Thousands of young Australians who died from suicide did not have mental health support, new analysis shows

 Thousands of young Australians who died from suicide were no longer receiving mental health help at the time of their deaths, new analysis of data shows.
SBS

Thousands of young Australians who committed suicide did not have mental health support, new analysis shows

 Thousands of young Australians who committed suicide were no longer receiving mental health help at the time of their deaths, new analysis of data shows.
SBS

Youth suicides lost mental health support

 Thousands of young Australians who committed suicide were no longer receiving mental health help at the time of their deaths, new analysis of data shows.
SBS

HomeBuilder scheme is 'keeping Australians in jobs', to be extended to March

 The HomeBuilder scheme that provides grants for home builders and renovators is being extended by three months to March next year.
SBS

Alan Tudge Alan Tudge Australian politician


Zhao Lijian Zhao Lijian Chinese politician


Chinese Communist Party Chinese Communist Party Political party of China

China has reached a major milestone in ending absolute poverty. But the Communist Party isn't celebrating yet

 Hong Kong (CNN)Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a major milestone this week in his five-year long fight to end absolute poverty across the country -- but it..
WorldNews

Accidental tweet reveals Chinese village built on disputed territory in Bhutan

 At first it was just another jubilant tweet extolling an outstanding Chinese success story. It was quickly deleted when censors realised it revealed too much.The..
New Zealand Herald

China War Talk Escalates As U.S. Helps Taiwan Build Homemade Submarines

 The Chinese Communist Party's hawkish tabloid newspaper "Global Times" said the People's Liberation Army's frequent military drills were meant as more than just..
WorldNews
US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty: Mike Pompeo [Video]

US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty: Mike Pompeo

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo after attending 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in Delhi said that US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty. He said, "US and India are taking steps to strengthen our cooperation against all manner of threats and not just those posed by Chinese Communist Party. Last year, we've expanded our cooperation on cyber issues, our navies have held joint exercises in Indian ocean." "We visited National War Memorial to honour brave men and women of Indian armed forces who sacrificed for the world's largest democracy, including 20 killed by PLA in Galwan Valley. US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty" he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Japan, Australia Agree in Principle to Security Agreement [Video]

Japan, Australia Agree in Principle to Security Agreement

TOKYO — Chinese state media lashed out against Japan and Australia last week over their "confrontational" new defense pact and said the two countries would "pay a corresponding price" if it threatens..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 03:17Published
Tibetan heartthrob given job at travel company after racking up millions of views on Chinese social media [Video]

Tibetan heartthrob given job at travel company after racking up millions of views on Chinese social media

A young Tibetan man Ding Zhen has accepted a job offer from a Chinese state-owned company in western China after going viral online.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Go (over) easy on the eggs: 'Egg-cess' consumption linked to diabetes [Video]

Go (over) easy on the eggs: 'Egg-cess' consumption linked to diabetes

New research from the University of South Australia shows that excess egg consumption can increase your risk of diabetes. Conducted in partnership with the China Medical University, and Qatar..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published