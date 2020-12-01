Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Morrison government calls on ABC to justify why explosive Four Corners episode was impartial and newsworthy

SBS Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Paul Fletcher has written a lengthy letter to Ita Buttrose outlining the government's grievances with a Four Corners investigation that aired allegations against Alan Tudge and Christian Porter.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ita Buttrose Ita Buttrose


Paul Fletcher (politician) Paul Fletcher (politician) Australian politician


Alan Tudge Alan Tudge Australian politician

Alan Tudge says China tweet doesn't represent Australians with Chinese heritage

 Immigration minister, Alan Tudge, has spoken about a fake war crimes photo posted by Zhao Lijian, a spokesman with China's foreign ministry, on Twitter. He said..
SBS

Christian Porter Christian Porter

You Might Like