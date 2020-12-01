Global  
 

Protesters scale roof of Indonesian consulate in Melbourne calling for West Papuan independence

SBS Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
A video posted on Twitter claims to show a group of protesters on the roof of Melbourne's Indonesian consulate. The group raised a flag and banners calling for West Papua independence. The 1st of December is the anniversary of West Papua’s independence from Dutch colonial rule and comes amid escalating violence in the Indonesian province.
