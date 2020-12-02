Global  
 

Gladys Berejiklian says 'life will be very different in NSW' with more restrictions to ease next week

SBS Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The government has agreed to lift a raft of restrictions from Monday, including removing the caps on patron numbers at hospitality venues, weddings and funerals.
