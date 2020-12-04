Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Massive relief' over likely source of NSW hotel worker's COVID-19 infection

SBS Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he's relieved a Sydney hotel quarantine worker infected with COVID-19 appears to have contracted the virus on the job.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brad Hazzard Brad Hazzard New South Wales politician

Sydney COVID case likely infected at work

 NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he's relieved a Sydney hotel quarantine worker infected with COVID-19 appears to have contracted the virus at work.
SBS

WA could delay reopening borders after NSW hotel quarantine worker tested positive for coronavirus

 The new infection, announced by Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Thursday, ends the state's streak of no locally acquired coronavirus cases.
SBS

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

QLD Premier says she is not closing border to NSW just yet

 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said the border will remain open with New South Wales after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive in Sydney. Ms..
SBS

Calls for a royal commission after report reveals backpackers paid $3 an hour on NSW blueberry farms

 Australian Workers' Union secretary Daniel Walton says "outrageous exploitation" is occurring on farms all over Australia.
SBS

Report exposes farm labour exploitation

 A shocking new report has uncovered exploitation on blueberry farms on the NSW north coast with some workers paid as little as $3 an hour.
SBS

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Biden says he will join former presidents in publicly getting COVID vaccine

 President-elect Joe Biden said he'd "be happy" to join former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton in getting the vaccine.
USATODAY.com

12/03/20: Red and Blue

 CDC Director gives warning on rising COVID crisis; 2020 National Christmas Tree Lighting virtual show
CBS News

Fauci says U.K. rushed vaccine approval, FDA won't cut corners

 Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, tells CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett that he thinks regulators in..
CBS News

Sydney Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia

Australia aims to complete review of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021

 SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's pharmaceutical regulator said on Thursday it is on course to review Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021, with the country..
WorldNews

WA border reopening at risk after NSW case

 Western Australia could delay reopening its borders to NSW and Victoria after a Sydney hotel quarantine worker was infected with COVID-19.
SBS