'Massive relief' over likely source of NSW hotel worker's COVID-19 infection
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he's relieved a Sydney hotel quarantine worker infected with COVID-19 appears to have contracted the virus on the job.
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he's relieved a Sydney hotel quarantine worker infected with COVID-19 appears to have contracted the virus on the job.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brad Hazzard New South Wales politician
Sydney COVID case likely infected at workNSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he's relieved a Sydney hotel quarantine worker infected with COVID-19 appears to have contracted the virus at work.
SBS
WA could delay reopening borders after NSW hotel quarantine worker tested positive for coronavirusThe new infection, announced by Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Thursday, ends the state's streak of no locally acquired coronavirus cases.
SBS
New South Wales State of Australia
QLD Premier says she is not closing border to NSW just yetQueensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said the border will remain open with New South Wales after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive in Sydney. Ms..
SBS
Calls for a royal commission after report reveals backpackers paid $3 an hour on NSW blueberry farmsAustralian Workers' Union secretary Daniel Walton says "outrageous exploitation" is occurring on farms all over Australia.
SBS
Report exposes farm labour exploitationA shocking new report has uncovered exploitation on blueberry farms on the NSW north coast with some workers paid as little as $3 an hour.
SBS
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Biden says he will join former presidents in publicly getting COVID vaccinePresident-elect Joe Biden said he'd "be happy" to join former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton in getting the vaccine.
USATODAY.com
12/03/20: Red and BlueCDC Director gives warning on rising COVID crisis; 2020 National Christmas Tree Lighting virtual show
CBS News
Fauci says U.K. rushed vaccine approval, FDA won't cut cornersDr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, tells CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett that he thinks regulators in..
CBS News
Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia
Australia aims to complete review of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's pharmaceutical regulator said on Thursday it is on course to review Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021, with the country..
WorldNews
WA border reopening at risk after NSW caseWestern Australia could delay reopening its borders to NSW and Victoria after a Sydney hotel quarantine worker was infected with COVID-19.
SBS