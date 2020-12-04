Global  
 

Peter Dutton plays down importance type of extremist ideologies, despite AFP far-right groups warning

SBS Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says he won't engage in "silly, stupid and petty" arguments seeking to draw a distinction between the threats posed by different forms of extremists.
Peter Dutton says distinctions between forms of extremism are 'silly, stupid and petty'

 Mr Dutton's comments came as the Australian Federal Police told a parliamentary hearing that right wing extremism posed a growing threat in Australia.
Lawyers for refugees claim partial victory over Peter Dutton in offshore detention High Court case

 Lawyers for refugees have claimed a partial victory in a High Court case after suing the federal government over poor medical services during their time in..
