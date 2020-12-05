Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No new local cases for NSW after hotel quarantine worker's infection sparked coronavirus scare

SBS Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Fears that a Sydney case of COVID-19 was transmitted in the community have been dismissed, with authorities pointing to overseas air crew as a possible source.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: As COVID Cases Grow, Testing More Important Than Ever In N.J.

As COVID Cases Grow, Testing More Important Than Ever In N.J. 02:26

 It has been nine months since the first confirmed COVID case in New Jersey. The numbers continue to rise, with 56 additional deaths Wednesday. That brings the statewide total to 15,309. Officials say testing has never been more important. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

'Massive relief' over likely source of NSW hotel worker's COVID-19 infection

 NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he's relieved a Sydney hotel quarantine worker infected with COVID-19 appears to have contracted the virus on the job.
SBS

Sydney COVID case likely infected at work

 NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he's relieved a Sydney hotel quarantine worker infected with COVID-19 appears to have contracted the virus at work.
SBS

QLD Premier says she is not closing border to NSW just yet

 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said the border will remain open with New South Wales after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive in Sydney. Ms..
SBS

Calls for a royal commission after report reveals backpackers paid $3 an hour on NSW blueberry farms

 Australian Workers' Union secretary Daniel Walton says "outrageous exploitation" is occurring on farms all over Australia.
SBS

Sydney Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia

NSW Health says Sydney hotel quarantine worker's coronavirus infection may be of US origin

 NSW Health says the genome sequence from a Sydney COVID-19 case who works at a Sydney quarantine hotel complex does not match the virus strains seen in recent..
SBS

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Plea in SC on farmer protests: Commuters facing hardships due to road blockades, Covid-19 guidelines flouted

 Plea filed by Delhi law student said that the commuters were facing hardships due to road blockades and that it could lead to increase in Covid cases.
DNA

COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in U.S. this week

 In the U.S., COVID-19 cases have surpassed 14.3 million, and more than 278,500 deaths have been recorded, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.
CBS News

Student loan stimulus: Freeze on payments, interest extended thru Jan. as COVID-19 cases surge

 COVID-19 student loan relief was set to expire at year's end. Now the stimulus will last through the first days of Joe Biden's presidency.
USATODAY.com
ICMR declares Narottam Mishra 'unfit' for COVID-19 vaccine trial [Video]

ICMR declares Narottam Mishra 'unfit' for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had volunteered for COVID-19 vaccine trial, but was declared unfit by ICMR. He said, "I was eager to volunteer for vaccine trial and do something for the society. I have been declared unfit as per ICMR eligibility criteria of COVID-19 vaccine trial. It is painful."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Related videos from verified sources

Santa Clara County Issues Tough New Restrictions on Businesses, Travelers, Sports [Video]

Santa Clara County Issues Tough New Restrictions on Businesses, Travelers, Sports

With new COVID cases and hospitalizations continuing to surge, Santa Clara County health officials Saturday announced further restrictions on local businesses, discouraged non-essential travel and will..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:11Published
California struck by another wave of panic buying amid fear of COVID resurgence [Video]

California struck by another wave of panic buying amid fear of COVID resurgence

Another wave of panic buying has struck supermarkets across the nation as confirmed COVID-19 cases increase across North America.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published
Another wave of panic buying hits LA amid fear of COVID resurgence [Video]

Another wave of panic buying hits LA amid fear of COVID resurgence

Another wave of panic buying has come to supermarkets across Los Angeles, amid COVID-19 cases increasing across North America.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

No new local cases for NSW after hotel quarantine worker's infection sparked coronavirus scare

 Fears that a Sydney case of COVID-19 was transmitted in the community have been dismissed, with authorities pointing to overseas air crew as a possible source.
SBS

Moderna boss says its COVID-19 vaccine should be given to vulnerable

 Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) has confirmed its COVID-19 vaccine achieved a 94% success in its recent phase III trial and that it will apply for emergency approval...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •Hindu

Covid 19 coronavirus: Will there be any new cases today?

Covid 19 coronavirus: Will there be any new cases today? The Ministry of Health is set to release its daily update on the number of new Covid-19 cases.The update will be sent by the ministry about 1pm.Yesterday there...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Tamworth Herald