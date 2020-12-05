No new local cases for NSW after hotel quarantine worker's infection sparked coronavirus scare
Fears that a Sydney case of COVID-19 was transmitted in the community have been dismissed, with authorities pointing to overseas air crew as a possible source.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New South Wales State of Australia
'Massive relief' over likely source of NSW hotel worker's COVID-19 infectionNSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he's relieved a Sydney hotel quarantine worker infected with COVID-19 appears to have contracted the virus on the job.
SBS
Sydney COVID case likely infected at workNSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says he's relieved a Sydney hotel quarantine worker infected with COVID-19 appears to have contracted the virus at work.
SBS
QLD Premier says she is not closing border to NSW just yetQueensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said the border will remain open with New South Wales after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive in Sydney. Ms..
SBS
Calls for a royal commission after report reveals backpackers paid $3 an hour on NSW blueberry farmsAustralian Workers' Union secretary Daniel Walton says "outrageous exploitation" is occurring on farms all over Australia.
SBS
Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia
NSW Health says Sydney hotel quarantine worker's coronavirus infection may be of US originNSW Health says the genome sequence from a Sydney COVID-19 case who works at a Sydney quarantine hotel complex does not match the virus strains seen in recent..
SBS
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Plea in SC on farmer protests: Commuters facing hardships due to road blockades, Covid-19 guidelines floutedPlea filed by Delhi law student said that the commuters were facing hardships due to road blockades and that it could lead to increase in Covid cases.
DNA
COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in U.S. this weekIn the U.S., COVID-19 cases have surpassed 14.3 million, and more than 278,500 deaths have been recorded, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.
CBS News
Student loan stimulus: Freeze on payments, interest extended thru Jan. as COVID-19 cases surgeCOVID-19 student loan relief was set to expire at year's end. Now the stimulus will last through the first days of Joe Biden's presidency.
USATODAY.com
ICMR declares Narottam Mishra 'unfit' for COVID-19 vaccine trial
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources