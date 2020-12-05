Global  
 

Federal government urged to ramp up climate action as it reportedly intends to abandon carryover credits

SBS Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Environmentalists say the government's expected decision not to rely on Kyoto carryover credits to meet its Paris target opens the way for a climate policy reset.
