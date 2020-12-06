Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NSW Police admits mistake in letting overseas travellers skip quarantine and fly to Melbourne

SBS Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
NSW Police has taken responsibility after two international arrivals were allowed to skip hotel quarantine and board a domestic flight without an approved exemption.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melbourne Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia

Authorities probe how overseas travellers avoided quarantine in Sydney before flight to Melbourne

 Health Minister Greg Hunt has asked the Border Force commissioner to investigate how two overseas travellers avoided quarantine upon arriving in Sydney.
SBS

Victorian premier eases coronavirus rules for masks in Melbourne, lifts caps on social gatherings

 Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the new coronavirus restrictions that will see Victorians through the summer months.
SBS

Border Force to probe how overseas travellers avoided quarantine before boarding Sydney to Melbourne flight

 Health Minister Greg Hunt has asked the Border Force commissioner to investigate how two overseas travellers avoided quarantine on arriving In Sydney.
SBS

Passengers on Sydney to Melbourne flight asked to self-isolate after two overseas travellers skip quarantine

 Two overseas travellers failing to quarantine in Sydney before travelling to Melbourne has prompted a directive to others on their flight to quarantine at home.
SBS

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Health alert issued for Sydney to Melbourne flight passengers after two overseas travellers skip quarantine

 Two overseas travellers failing to quarantine in Sydney before travelling to Melbourne has prompted a directive to others on their flight to quarantine at home.
SBS

Border Force to probe how overseas travellers avoided quarantine before boarding Sydney to Melbourne flight

 Health Minister Greg Hunt has asked the Border Force commissioner to investigate how two overseas travellers avoided quarantine on arriving In Sydney.
SBS