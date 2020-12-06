NSW Police admits mistake in letting overseas travellers skip quarantine and fly to Melbourne
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
NSW Police has taken responsibility after two international arrivals were allowed to skip hotel quarantine and board a domestic flight without an approved exemption.
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
