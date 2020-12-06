Global  
 

Penny Wong urges Scott Morrison to 'stop focusing on splashy headlines' in dealing with assertive China

SBS Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Labor's foreign affairs spokesman Penny Wong says there needs to be a clear strategy to deal with the growing assertiveness of China.
