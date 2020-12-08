Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: The Treasurer is speaking live

SBS Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg and the Minister for Communications, Paul Fletcher, are speaking live shortly about the ACCC's code of conduct rules to address bargaining power imbalances between Australian news media businesses and digital platforms, specifically Google and Facebook.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Josh Frydenberg Josh Frydenberg Australian politician and federal treasurer

Australia's economy has moved out of its first recession in almost 30 years, new figures show

 Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Australia has seen the largest quarterly increase in GDP since 1976.
SBS

Josh Frydenberg says drop in JobKeeper recipients a sign Australia's economy is recovering

 The number of JobKeeper wage subsidy recipients has fallen from 3.6 million to 1.5 million in less than two months, tax office figures have revealed.
SBS

Paul Fletcher (politician) Paul Fletcher (politician) Australian politician

Morrison government asks ABC to justify why explosive Four Corners episode was impartial and newsworthy

 Paul Fletcher has written a lengthy letter to Ita Buttrose outlining the government's grievances with a Four Corners investigation that aired allegations against..
SBS

Morrison government calls on ABC to justify why explosive Four Corners episode was impartial and newsworthy

 Paul Fletcher has written a lengthy letter to Ita Buttrose outlining the government's grievances with a Four Corners investigation that aired allegations against..
SBS

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Competition regulation agency of the Australian Government


Google Google American technology company

Apple and Google’s COVID contact tracing tech is finally coming to their home state of California

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

After a month of testing on university campuses, California’s governor just announced that the state is..
The Verge

Uber’s fraught and deadly pursuit of self-driving cars is over

 Uber is selling its autonomous vehicle business to Aurora Innovations, a San Francisco-based startup founded by the former head engineer of Google’s..
The Verge

Google’s latest Pixel feature drop adds even more battery optimizations and Adaptive Sound

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Google’s latest Pixel feature drop, where the company brings a slew of new software tricks to its..
The Verge

Google Stadia expands to eight more European countries, just in time for Cyberpunk 2077

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Google Stadia is expanding internationally, adding eight more countries in Europe today. The new markets..
The Verge

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Prince William gives heartfelt thank you to key workers [Video]

Prince William gives heartfelt thank you to key workers

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited FareShare food bank in Manchester as part of their whistle-stop tour of England, Scotland and Wales to thank local heroes, communities and frontline workers during the pandemic. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:38Published
Prince William and Kate arrive in Manchester [Video]

Prince William and Kate arrive in Manchester

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Manchester ahead of their visit to FareShare. The royal couple are on day one of their three-day tour of the UK, which will see them thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:03Published
Pharmacists get ready to administer Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

Pharmacists get ready to administer Covid-19 vaccine

Pharmacists at Newcastle Hospital are getting ready to deliver the first Covid-19 vaccines. Tuesday 7th December will see the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine across the UK to the most vulnerable people. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Vaccine rollout the 'beginning of the end', says Hancock [Video]

Vaccine rollout the 'beginning of the end', says Hancock

Heath Secretary Matt Hancock says the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine happening on Tuesday is "the beginning of the end of this pandemic". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

It’s not just you, Nest Cameras are down for some users tonight

 After suffering an outage last month, Nest is having issues yet again tonight. If you’re having problems with your Nest Cams specifically, know that you’re...
9to5Google

Watch: The Treasurer is speaking live

 The Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg and the Minister for Communications, Paul Fletcher, are speaking live shortly about the ACCC's code of conduct rules to address...
SBS

Apple Music Now Available on Nest Smart Speakers and Displays

 Google today announced that Apple Music will begin rolling out today on Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays in the United States, United...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •TechCrunchAppleInsiderautoevolutionThe VergeMacworld