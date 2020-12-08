Watch: The Treasurer is speaking live

Prince William and Kate arrive in Manchester



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Manchester ahead of their visit to FareShare. The royal couple are on day one of their three-day tour of the UK, which will see them thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Thomasl.

