Watch: The Minister for Education is speaking live

Cheaper degrees will be available for people who want to pursue a career in mental health, Education Minister Dan Tehan says.

Cheaper degrees will be available for people who want to pursue a career in mental health, Education Minister Dan Tehan says.

‘Madrasas in Assam to run as general education institutes’: Hemant Biswa Sarma



Government-run madrassas and Sanskrit tols (schools) in Assam will operate as any other general educational institute and a bill will be tabled during the winter session of the Assembly for the closure.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:26 Published 2 days ago

Watch: RJD MLAs create ruckus in Bihar Assembly ahead of Speaker's election



Ahead of the voting for the post of Speaker post, RJD MLAs created ruckus in Bihar Vidhan Sabha on November 25. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav showed rulebook to pro-tem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi. During the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published 3 weeks ago