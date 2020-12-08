Watch: The Minister for Education is speaking live

Global  
 

SBS Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Minister for Education Dan Tehan and lawyer Sally Walker AM are speaking about a review of the 'model code' on free speech and academic freedom in Australian universities.
