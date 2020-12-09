Global  
 

'Inexcusable': Inquiry recommends Rio Tinto should compensate Traditional Owners over Juukan Gorge blast

SBS Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
The interim report made several recommendations after the mining giant blew up the 46,000-year-old rock shelters in Western Australia to extract $188 million worth of high-grade iron ore.
