China hits Australian wine imports with more tariffs as trade tensions continue to escalate
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Last month, China began imposing anti-dumping tariffs of 107.1 per cent to 212.1 per cent on wine imported from Australia after a separate anti-dumping probe.
