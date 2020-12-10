Watch: Australian COVID-19 vaccine update
The Prime Minister is expected to speak at 8am (AEDT) with an update on the COVID-19 vaccine by CSL and the University of Queensland, following reports that trials have been scrapped after several false-positive results for another illness - HIV.
Govt cancels UQ/CSL vaccine orderThe federal government has reportedly canned a deal to buy millions of doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed in Australia.
SBS
University of Queensland coronavirus vaccine trials reportedly scrapped after false HIV positivesThe federal government has reportedly terminated a deal to buy millions of doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed in Australia.
SBS
