Watch: Australian COVID-19 vaccine update

SBS Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The Prime Minister is expected to speak at 8am (AEDT) with an update on the COVID-19 vaccine by CSL and the University of Queensland, following reports that trials have been scrapped after several false-positive results for another illness - HIV.
Govt cancels UQ/CSL vaccine order

 The federal government has reportedly canned a deal to buy millions of doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed in Australia.
SBS

University of Queensland University of Queensland University in Australia

University of Queensland coronavirus vaccine trials reportedly scrapped after false HIV positives

 The federal government has reportedly terminated a deal to buy millions of doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed in Australia.
SBS

Australian COVID vaccine terminated due to HIV ‘false positives’

 The University of Queensland-CSL coronavirus vaccine will be abandoned after participants returned false positive HIV tests.
Brisbane Times Also reported by •SBS