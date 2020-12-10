University of Queensland coronavirus vaccine trials reportedly scrapped after false HIV positives

The Australian coronavirus vaccine - made by the University of Queensland (UQ) - has been dealt a crushing blow after several trial participants returned false..

The federal government had committed to purchasing around 50 million doses of the vaccine.

The Prime Minister is expected to speak at 8am (AEDT) with an update on the COVID-19 vaccine by CSL and the University of Queensland, following reports that..

The federal government has reportedly canned a deal to buy millions of doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed in Australia.

Pfizer releases details on clinical trials for COVID vaccine



The FDA released the world's first detailed analysis of the clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine. The data shows Pfizer's vaccine is safe, and about 50% effective a week after the first dose.

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine



Dr. Thomas Russo is the Chief of Infectious Disease at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo. He admits, he's an optimist. He said mid-summer could be the..