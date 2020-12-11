Australia drops deal for University of Queensland vaccine
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The University of Queensland and biotechnology company CSL halted trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate after participants returned false-positive results for HIV. There are concerns it may fuel vaccine hesitancy, or worse, embolden anti-vaccination proponents.
