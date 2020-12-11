Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia drops deal for University of Queensland vaccine

SBS Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
The University of Queensland and biotechnology company CSL halted trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate after participants returned false-positive results for HIV. There are concerns it may fuel vaccine hesitancy, or worse, embolden anti-vaccination proponents.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine 02:13

 Dr. Thomas Russo is the Chief of Infectious Disease at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo. He admits, he's an optimist. He said mid-summer could be the turning point of the coronavirus pandemic. But before that happens, a lot of people have to get the...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

University of Queensland University of Queensland University in Australia

Why no one should be alarmed about the University of Queensland vaccine failure

 The revelation that the development of an Australian vaccine would be halted because it returned a false positive for HIV will come as a surprise to many.
SBS

Covid: Australian vaccine abandoned over false HIV response

 A promising Australian candidate for a coronavirus vaccine has been abandoned after trial participants returned false HIV positive results. Australia had..
WorldNews

Watch: University of Queensland vaccine update

 Professor Paul Young from the University of Queensland's vaccine program and Dr Andrew Nash from drug manufacturer CSL are giving a press conference after..
SBS

University of Queensland coronavirus vaccine trials scrapped after false HIV positive results

 The federal government says it has secured more than 30 million doses of alternative vaccines in the wake of the decision to scrap the trials.
SBS

CSL Limited CSL Limited

Watch: Australian COVID-19 vaccine update

 The Prime Minister is expected to speak at 8am (AEDT) with an update on the COVID-19 vaccine by CSL and the University of Queensland, following reports that..
SBS

Govt cancels UQ/CSL vaccine order

 The federal government has reportedly canned a deal to buy millions of doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed in Australia.
SBS

Related videos from verified sources

Hackensack University Medical Center Preparing For Vaccine Arrival [Video]

Hackensack University Medical Center Preparing For Vaccine Arrival

Hospitals in the Tri-State Area are getting ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published
Government could face ‘tough choices’ over vaccines [Video]

Government could face ‘tough choices’ over vaccines

The Government could face some “tough choices” if the vaccine produced byAstraZeneca and Oxford University is found to be less effective than others, aformer Department of Health director of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake [Video]

AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are facing criticism over their COVID-19 vaccine trial results. According to Business Insider the criticism comes after AstraZeneca admitted to a mistake in the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Australia halts COVID-19 vaccine development due to false HIV positives

 If the vaccine was rolled out nationally, CSL said it could undermine public health in Australia by causing a wave of false positive HIV tests in the community.
Hindu Also reported by •SBSWorldNewsDeutsche WelleBrisbane Times

Australia drops deal for University of Queensland vaccine

 The University of Queensland and biotechnology company CSL halted trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate after participants returned false-positive results for...
SBS

ASX 200 drops on Friday

 The S&P/ASX 200 Index (ASX:XJO) dropped on Friday after being dragged down by CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) on COVID-19 vaccine news.
Motley Fool