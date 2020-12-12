Victoria records five coronavirus cases in quarantine as Queensland's border relaxes further
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Victoria has reported five new cases of COVID-19 in hotel quarantine, however no locally-acquired infections were reported for a 43rd straight day.
Victoria has reported five new cases of COVID-19 in hotel quarantine, however no locally-acquired infections were reported for a 43rd straight day.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Queensland North-east state of Australia
Two K'gari-Fraser Island settlements told to prepare to leave, as firefighters 'save' Happy Valley from blazeA large bushfire is threatening the settlement of The Oaks on Queensland's Fraser Island, with water-carrying aircraft to bombard the blaze.
SBS
Dangerous fire nears Fraser Island homesA large bushfire that could pose a threat to those in its path is threatening the hamlet of The Oakes on Queensland's Fraser Island.
SBS
'Very dangerous' conditions as K'gari-Fraser Island bushfire threatens homesA large bushfire that could pose a threat to those in its path is threatening the hamlet of The Oakes on Queensland's Fraser Island.
SBS
Queensland and WA announce they will reopen borders in time for ChristmasThe decisions come after South Australia recorded no new local cases this week, and fears of undetected coronavirus transmission in Sydney were quickly laid to..
SBS
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources