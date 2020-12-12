Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Victoria records five coronavirus cases in quarantine as Queensland's border relaxes further

SBS Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Victoria has reported five new cases of COVID-19 in hotel quarantine, however no locally-acquired infections were reported for a 43rd straight day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Queensland Queensland North-east state of Australia

Two K'gari-Fraser Island settlements told to prepare to leave, as firefighters 'save' Happy Valley from blaze

 A large bushfire is threatening the settlement of The Oaks on Queensland's Fraser Island, with water-carrying aircraft to bombard the blaze.
SBS

Dangerous fire nears Fraser Island homes

 A large bushfire that could pose a threat to those in its path is threatening the hamlet of The Oakes on Queensland's Fraser Island.
SBS

'Very dangerous' conditions as K'gari-Fraser Island bushfire threatens homes

 A large bushfire that could pose a threat to those in its path is threatening the hamlet of The Oakes on Queensland's Fraser Island.
SBS

Queensland and WA announce they will reopen borders in time for Christmas

 The decisions come after South Australia recorded no new local cases this week, and fears of undetected coronavirus transmission in Sydney were quickly laid to..
SBS

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

One of Hawaii's Most Popular Islands Is Reinstating Its 14-Day Quarantine As COVID-19 Cas [Video]

One of Hawaii's Most Popular Islands Is Reinstating Its 14-Day Quarantine As COVID-19 Cas

Kauai will revert back to a 2-week quarantine requirement starting Dec. 2.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:50Published
England Cuts 14-day Quarantine to Five Days for Travelers With Negative Test Results [Video]

England Cuts 14-day Quarantine to Five Days for Travelers With Negative Test Results

Despite the spike in coronavirus cases, England announced a new policy cutting the mandatory quarantine period by more than half.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:56Published
Passengers will be able to end quarantine with negative test after five days [Video]

Passengers will be able to end quarantine with negative test after five days

Travellers arriving in England will be able to end their quarantine periodwith a negative coronavirus test after five days from December 15, TransportSecretary Grant Shapps has announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Cane toad invades Coogee - and that was before they opened the Queensland border

 Watch out NSW, the border openings don't just mean an influx of human Queenslanders.
Brisbane Times

Queensland border to stay open despite new case in Sydney

 A hotel quarantine worker tested positive in Sydney overnight.
The Age

Victoria records five coronavirus cases in quarantine as Queensland's border relaxes further

 Victoria has reported five new cases of COVID-19 in hotel quarantine, however no locally-acquired infections were reported for a 43rd straight day.
SBS