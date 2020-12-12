Global  
 

No need for vaccine this year: CMO

SBS Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says Australia's success against coronavirus means, unlike other countries, we can wait for full vaccine approvals.
Australia doesn't need coronavirus vaccine this year, chief medical officer says

SBS

Vaccine will 'substantially reduce deaths' - and UK will have up to four jabs to use by mid-2021

Vaccine will 'substantially reduce deaths' - and UK will have up to four jabs to use by mid-2021 The coronavirus jab being rolled out across the UK will "substantially" reduce deaths and there will be up to four vaccines to use by the middle of next year,...
Sky News

