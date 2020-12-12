Global  
 

'I have no intention' of sacking ABC chair Ita Buttrose, says Communications Minister

Brisbane Times Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Communications Minister Paul Fletcher says he has no intention of sacking ABC chair Ita Buttrose following the fallout over a Four Corners program that exposed alleged affairs and poor behaviour by two federal ministers.
