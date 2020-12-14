If you've never read John le Carre, here's where to start
Monday, 14 December 2020 (
1 week ago) Jason Steger shares his top picks of the spy master's novels.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Gary Oldman leads tributes to John le Carre
The revered spy novel writer, real name David Cornwell, passed away aged 89 at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, after losing his battle with pneumonia.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago
Cold War author John le Carre dies at 89
John le Carre has died at the age of 89. The spy-turned-author, whose real name was David Cornwell died after a short battle with pneumonia. Le Carre's acclaimed best-sellers include Tinker Tailor..
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:19 Published 1 week ago
'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' author Le Carre dies
"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, died aged 89 on Saturday (December 12). Bryan Wood reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:42 Published 1 week ago
Related news from verified sources