Buckley grilled by Collingwood members on Treloar trade
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has confronted member angst about the circumstances surrounding the Adam Treloar trade, using a member forum to forcefully deny he told Treloar that senior players did not want him to stay at the club.
