Buckley grilled by Collingwood members on Treloar trade

Sydney Morning Herald Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has confronted member angst about the circumstances surrounding the Adam Treloar trade, using a member forum to forcefully deny he told Treloar that senior players did not want him to stay at the club. 
