Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon's Zoox unveils robotaxi for future ride-hailing service

Sydney Morning Herald Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Zoox, the self-driving start-up owned by Amazon.com and co-founded by Australian Tim Kentley-Klay, unveiled a fully autonomous electric vehicle with no steering wheel that can drive day and night on a single charge.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Amazon’s Zoox unveils Robotaxi for future ride hailing service
Indian Express

Zoox unveils a self-driving car that could become Amazon’s first robotaxi

Zoox unveils a self-driving car that could become Amazon’s first robotaxi Zoox unveiled a self-driving, electric “robotaxi” in San Francisco. | Image: Zoox Zoox, a self-driving car company that Amazon bought in June, has finally...
The Verge

Amazon’s Zoox unveils electric robotaxi that can travel up to 75 mph

 Six years ago, Zoox launched quietly with a mighty mission: build and commercialize just about every aspect of a robotaxi service from the self-driving software...
TechCrunch