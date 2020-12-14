Amazon's Zoox unveils robotaxi for future ride-hailing service
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Zoox, the self-driving start-up owned by Amazon.com and co-founded by Australian Tim Kentley-Klay, unveiled a fully autonomous electric vehicle with no steering wheel that can drive day and night on a single charge.
