Alleged victim reacts after Malka Leifer's appeal to halt extradition to Australia denied
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
An alleged victim of a former school principal wanted in Australia on charges of child sex abuse welcomed the Israeli Supreme Court's rejection.
An alleged victim of a former school principal wanted in Australia on charges of child sex abuse welcomed the Israeli Supreme Court's rejection.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Adass Israel School sex abuse scandal
Malka Leifer's family, lawyer on extradition rulingAn alleged victim of a former school principal wanted in Australia on charges of child sex abuse welcomed the Israeli Supreme Court's rejection.
SBS
Alleged child abuser Malka Leifer loses appeal against extradition back to AustraliaMalka Leifer has lost an appeal against a ruling to extradite her back to Australia, where she faces more than 70 counts of sexual assault.
SBS
Supreme Court of Israel HIghest court of the state of Israel
Related news from verified sources