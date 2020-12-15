Global  
 

Alleged victim reacts after Malka Leifer's appeal to halt extradition to Australia denied

SBS Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
An alleged victim of a former school principal wanted in Australia on charges of child sex abuse welcomed the Israeli Supreme Court's rejection.
