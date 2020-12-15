Watch: Australian COVID-19 update
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Acting Chief Medial Officer, Professor Paul Kelly, is providing a COVID-19 update, following reports of details of Australia's national vaccine rollout plan.
Acting Chief Medial Officer, Professor Paul Kelly, is providing a COVID-19 update, following reports of details of Australia's national vaccine rollout plan.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Paul Kelly (doctor) Australian Chief Medical Officer
Australia doesn't need COVID-19 vaccine this year, chief medical officer saysActing Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says Australia's success against coronavirus means, unlike other countries, it can wait for full vaccine approvals.
SBS
Australia doesn't need coronavirus vaccine this year, chief medical officer saysActing Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says Australia's success against coronavirus means, unlike other countries, it can wait for full vaccine approvals.
SBS
No need for vaccine this year: CMOActing Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says Australia's success against coronavirus means, unlike other countries, we can wait for full vaccine approvals.
SBS
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
National Cathedral bells toll for 300k victims of COVID-19
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30Published
Rep.-elect Nicole Malliotakis on NYC's COVID response and flipping her district redNew York City will once again have a Republican in Congress after Nicole Malliotakis defeated Rep. Max Rose in New York's 11th Congressional District. The..
CBS News
Govt plans Covid-19 cover to woo foreign touristsWith an eye on restarting international tourism in 2021, the government is all set to rollout insurance policies for foreign tourists visiting India — covers..
IndiaTimes
Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened TodayThe F.D.A. confirmed that Moderna’s vaccine was highly effective in preventing Covid-19.
NYTimes.com