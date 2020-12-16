Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NSW records two new local coronavirus infections in Sydney's Northern Beaches

SBS Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Three locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday end the state's 12-day streak with no local coronavirus transmission.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: COVID Stats Snapshot 12-13-20

COVID Stats Snapshot 12-13-20 00:12

 The Florida Department of Health has reported another 8,958 new coronavirus infections and 84 additional deaths in the state. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2KjvgLe

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for much of NSW, as wild weather continues

 The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a fresh warning for severe thunderstorms, with swathes of NSW to be hit as the SES rescues more people from floodwaters.
SBS

Severe thunderstorm warning issued as heavy rain, flooding continues to batter parts of NSW

 The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a fresh warning for severe thunderstorms, with swathes of NSW to be hit as the SES rescues more people from floodwaters.
SBS

Sydney Airport worker confirmed as NSW's first community case of coronavirus in two weeks

 It is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 discovered in the NSW community since 3 December.
SBS

Warnings of flash flooding remain as wild weather in northern NSW subsides

 Rivers are rising with abnormally high tides expected, as authorities warn of flash flooding even as the worst of the rainfall in northern NSW subsides.
SBS

Sydney Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia

Two new coronavirus cases in Sydney's Northern Beaches after Sydney Airport worker tests positive

 Three locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday end the state's 12-day streak with no local coronavirus transmission.
SBS

15 years after the Cronulla riots, Jad's Lebanese restaurant is now a local favourite

 Jad Nakhle runs a Lebanese restaurant in the Sydney suburb of Cronulla, where racially-motivated riots erupted in 2005. But 15 years on, he says it's a hub of..
SBS

'Depraved' killer Derek Barrett faces fresh charges following mystery discovery

 It's the horrifying, depraved mystery, found in the kitchen of an elderly woman in a leafy Sydney suburb, and now it could lead to a convicted killer having..
New Zealand Herald

Sydney on 'The Hughleys' 'Memba Her?!

 Brooklyn born actor Ashley Monique Clark was only 10 years old when she shot to stardom after she landed the role of the adorable older sister Sydney Hughley --..
TMZ.com

Northern Beaches Northern Beaches Region in New South Wales, Australia

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID Vaccine: New York Health Care Workers Feeling Good After State’s 1st Shots [Video]

COVID Vaccine: New York Health Care Workers Feeling Good After State’s 1st Shots

Two New York medical workers who received the first public shots of the coronavirus vaccine in the country say they’re feeling fine Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:06Published
Allegheny Co. Reports Over 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Allegheny Co. Reports Over 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases

The Health Department also reported 10 new deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:19Published
2 Indoor Water Parks Sue Over Gov. Tom Wolf's Newest COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts [Video]

2 Indoor Water Parks Sue Over Gov. Tom Wolf's Newest COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts

Two indoor water parks are suing over Gov. Tom Wolf's new coronavirus mitigation efforts.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

North Sydney Olympic Pool redevelopment costs blow out to $64 million

 Councillors approved a $6 million increase to the cost of rebuilding the pool on Sydney Harbour during a fiery meeting on Tuesday night.
The Age

New land-clearing code for fire mitigation to exclude Sydney councils

 The NSW government will exclude Sydney's councils from new land-clearing rules that would have given residents much greater freedom to cut down trees on their...
The Age Also reported by •Mondaq

Woman pinned under car wheel outside Sydney primary school

 A woman has suffered serious leg injuries after her car rolled back, trapping her and striking another woman and a child, outside a primary school in Sydney's...
Sydney Morning Herald