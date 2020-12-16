NSW records two new local coronavirus infections in Sydney's Northern Beaches
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Three locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday end the state's 12-day streak with no local coronavirus transmission.
Northern Beaches Region in New South Wales, Australia
