Watch: NSW COVID-19 update

A New South Wales health official has made a stunning allegation about a Sydney couple who have tested positive for coronavirus, claiming they did not isolate..

Five people have tested positive to coronavirus in NSW in the past two days, breaking an almost two-week streak with no new infections.

Three locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday end the state's 12-day streak with no local coronavirus transmission.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a fresh warning for severe thunderstorms, with swathes of NSW to be hit as the SES rescues more people from floodwaters.

Douglas Co. Board of Health Dir. Dr. Pour gives vaccine update Dr. Adi Pour updated the Douglas County Board on COVID-19 vaccine distributions. The first round of vaccinations are being administered to frontline healthcare workers.

New York Weather: Wednesday 4 p.m. 12/16 Winter Storm Update CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has the latest on the powerful winter storm that's bearing down on our area.

Former NSW Nationals leader appointed national 'tough cop' on water The appointment of former NSW Nationals leader Troy Grant to be the Commonwealth's water watchdog has sparked criticism from his former colleagues.

The Age 19 hours ago





'We need a bipartisan approach': Victoria wants more oversight of air crew arrivals Health Minister Martin Foley has echoed the comments of the NSW government, calling for tighter guidelines around air crews after an airport transport driver in...

The Age 18 hours ago



