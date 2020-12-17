Watch: NSW COVID-19 update
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard and NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant are providing a COVID-19 update after the state recorded five new cases in the past two days.
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney on high alert with community transmission casesA New South Wales health official has made a stunning allegation about a Sydney couple who have tested positive for coronavirus, claiming they did not isolate..
New Zealand Herald
Two additional coronavirus cases detected in NSW, taking the total number of new infections to fiveFive people have tested positive to coronavirus in NSW in the past two days, breaking an almost two-week streak with no new infections.
SBS
NSW records two new local coronavirus infections in Sydney's Northern BeachesThree locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday end the state's 12-day streak with no local coronavirus transmission.
SBS
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for much of NSW, as wild weather continuesThe Bureau of Meteorology has issued a fresh warning for severe thunderstorms, with swathes of NSW to be hit as the SES rescues more people from floodwaters.
SBS
