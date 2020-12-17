NSW border closure possible as Victoria records no new local COVID cases

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources California Reports 52,281 New Cases Of COVID-19



California health authorities reported Thursday a record 379 coronavirus deaths and more than 52,000 new confirmed cases. The staggering new figures mean California has seen more than 1,000 deaths in.. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:30 Published 19 minutes ago Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 55 New COVID-19 Related Deaths



The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 850 new Coronavirus cases and 55 new deaths. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:25 Published 3 hours ago COVID-19: India records 24,010 new cases in last 24 hours



As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 17 reported single-day spike of 24,010 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 355 deaths in the same period.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 8 hours ago