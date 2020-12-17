Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NSW border closure possible as Victoria records no new local COVID cases

Sydney Morning Herald Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Victoria has not ruled out closing its border to NSW after an outbreak in Sydney’s northern beaches increased to 17 cases. Victoria recorded no new local cases on Friday, although a returned traveller in hotel quarantine has tested positive.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New Jersey Health Care Workers Receive First COVID Vaccinations As Cases Continue To Climb In State

New Jersey Health Care Workers Receive First COVID Vaccinations As Cases Continue To Climb In State 02:20

 As the numbers in New Jersey take a turn for the worse, health care workers received the first coronavirus vaccinations in the state; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

California Reports 52,281 New Cases Of COVID-19 [Video]

California Reports 52,281 New Cases Of COVID-19

California health authorities reported Thursday a record 379 coronavirus deaths and more than 52,000 new confirmed cases. The staggering new figures mean California has seen more than 1,000 deaths in..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:30Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 55 New COVID-19 Related Deaths [Video]

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 55 New COVID-19 Related Deaths

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 850 new Coronavirus cases and 55 new deaths.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:25Published
COVID-19: India records 24,010 new cases in last 24 hours [Video]

COVID-19: India records 24,010 new cases in last 24 hours

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on December 17 reported single-day spike of 24,010 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 355 deaths in the same period..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published