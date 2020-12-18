Watch: The Prime Minister is live
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is speaking live as Sydney's northern beaches COVID-19 cluster grows to 28 cases.
Scott Morrison Current Prime Minister of Australia
Scott Morrison tells 30,000 Australians still stranded overseas 'you have every right to come home'There are still more than 30,000 Australians stranded abroad, with the worsening situation in the UK and changing work conditions driving repatriation requests.
SBS
Australia: China's coal import ban 'lose-lose'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published
Scott Morrison demands answers on China coal ban reportsAustralian coal exports appear to have been indefinitely blocked by China likely setting off another trade dispute between Canberra and Beijing.
SBS
Scott Morrison is 'very confident' Australia won't rely on carryover credits to meet Paris climate targetsPrime Minister Scott Morrison has used a Pacific islands summit to announce a shift in Australia's climate policy.
SBS
Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia
Watch: The Health Minister is liveMinister for Health Greg Hunt is speaking from Melbourne as Sydney's northern beaches COVID-19 cluster grows to 28.
SBS
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster grows to 28New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced there are now 28 cases linked to the northern beaches cluster.Berejiklian had earlier warned the state..
New Zealand Herald
Watch: Queensland COVID-19 updateQueensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is giving a COVID-19 update after 28 new cases were linked to a cluster in Sydney's northern beaches.
SBS
All of Sydney urged to be on 'high alert' as Northern Beaches coronavirus cluster swells to 28Residents of the Northern Beaches have been told to stay home for at least three days unless it is absolutely essential to leave the house.
SBS
