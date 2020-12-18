Watch: The Prime Minister is live

Global  
 

SBS Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is speaking live as Sydney's northern beaches COVID-19 cluster grows to 28 cases.
Scott Morrison Scott Morrison Current Prime Minister of Australia

Scott Morrison tells 30,000 Australians still stranded overseas 'you have every right to come home'

 There are still more than 30,000 Australians stranded abroad, with the worsening situation in the UK and changing work conditions driving repatriation requests.
SBS
Australia: China's coal import ban 'lose-lose' [Video]

Australia: China's coal import ban 'lose-lose'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said any shift by China away from imports of high quality Australian coal would be a "lose-lose" for the environment and trading relationship. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Scott Morrison demands answers on China coal ban reports

 Australian coal exports appear to have been indefinitely blocked by China likely setting off another trade dispute between Canberra and Beijing.
SBS

Scott Morrison is 'very confident' Australia won't rely on carryover credits to meet Paris climate targets

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison has used a Pacific islands summit to announce a shift in Australia's climate policy.
SBS

Sydney Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia

Watch: The Health Minister is live

 Minister for Health Greg Hunt is speaking from Melbourne as Sydney's northern beaches COVID-19 cluster grows to 28.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster grows to 28

 New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced there are now 28 cases linked to the northern beaches cluster.Berejiklian had earlier warned the state..
New Zealand Herald

Watch: Queensland COVID-19 update

 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is giving a COVID-19 update after 28 new cases were linked to a cluster in Sydney's northern beaches.
SBS

All of Sydney urged to be on 'high alert' as Northern Beaches coronavirus cluster swells to 28

 Residents of the Northern Beaches have been told to stay home for at least three days unless it is absolutely essential to leave the house.
SBS

