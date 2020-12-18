Global  
 

Scott Morrison names new ministers for trade and immigration in cabinet reshuffle

SBS Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Scott Morrison has revealed a revamped ministry lineup with changes to the trade and immigration portfolios as part of the reshuffle.
News video: Australia: China's coal import ban 'lose-lose'

Australia: China's coal import ban 'lose-lose' 01:07

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said any shift by China away from imports of high quality Australian coal would be a "lose-lose" for the environment and trading relationship. Bryan Wood reports.

Watch: The Prime Minister is live

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison is speaking live as Sydney's northern beaches COVID-19 cluster grows to 28 cases.
SBS

Scott Morrison tells 30,000 Australians still stranded overseas 'you have every right to come home'

 There are still more than 30,000 Australians stranded abroad, with the worsening situation in the UK and changing work conditions driving repatriation requests.
SBS

Scott Morrison demands answers on China coal ban reports

 Australian coal exports appear to have been indefinitely blocked by China likely setting off another trade dispute between Canberra and Beijing.
SBS

Japan, Australia Agree in Principle to Security Agreement [Video]

Japan, Australia Agree in Principle to Security Agreement

TOKYO — Chinese state media lashed out against Japan and Australia last week over their "confrontational" new defense pact and said the two countries would "pay a corresponding price" if it threatens..

Scott Morrison is comedy gold, like George Costanza: Tosh Greenslade

 If you had George Costanza do any of the things that Scott Morrison has done, it would make the top 10 moments of George Costanza, says Tosh Greenslade.
