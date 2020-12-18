Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: The WA Premier is live

SBS Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
WA Premier Mark McGowan is speaking live from Perth as Sydney's northern beaches is declared a COVID-19 hotspot
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Premier of Western Australia Premier of Western Australia


Mark McGowan Mark McGowan Australian politician


Perth Perth City in Western Australia

Stunning Winners Of The International Wedding Photographer Of The Year Revealed [Video]

Stunning Winners Of The International Wedding Photographer Of The Year Revealed

These are the winners of the 2020 International Wedding Photographer Of The Year competition. Capturing couples at their most intimate moments on their big day the competition is dedicated to the celebration of the art of wedding photography across the globe. From intimate portraits to breath taking landscapes, these stunning images represent the very best in wedding photography. The beautiful photos are all winners of the 2020 awards, which this year, had 10 categories with an overall grand winner and a runner-up. The highest accolade went to James Simmons, from Perth, Western Australia, for his dramatic black and white photograph, taken of newlyweds Lisa and James. The runner-up in the awards was Antonio Crutchley, from Miami, who captured a couple sitting inside a car while pretending to read something exciting in a newspaper. Photographers from more than 60 countries entered the 2020 Awards. To find out more information on the competition visit https://iwpoty.com and https://photopublicity.com.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Sydney Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia

Watch: The Prime Minister is live

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison is speaking live as Sydney's northern beaches COVID-19 cluster grows to 28 cases.
SBS

Watch: The Health Minister is live

 Minister for Health Greg Hunt is speaking from Melbourne as Sydney's northern beaches COVID-19 cluster grows to 28.
SBS

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster grows to 28

 New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced there are now 28 cases linked to the northern beaches cluster.Berejiklian had earlier warned the state..
New Zealand Herald

Watch: Queensland COVID-19 update

 Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is giving a COVID-19 update after 28 new cases were linked to a cluster in Sydney's northern beaches.
SBS

Related videos from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United to cut out the slow starts [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United to cut out the slow starts

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoaned Manchester United’s inability to do things theeasy way after beating bottom-placed Sheffield United to secure a sixthstraight Premier League comeback win on the road...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp press conference [Video]

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp press conference

Press conference with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after his side's 2-1victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Premier League match preview: Sheff Utd v Man Utd [Video]

Premier League match preview: Sheff Utd v Man Utd

An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between Sheffield Unitedand Manchester United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19: Symptomatic patients in Mumbai have doubled in 30 days

COVID-19: Symptomatic patients in Mumbai have doubled in 30 days The dipping COVID-19 numbers have been a sign that the city is slowly recovering from the pandemic, but there still remains cause for worry - the rising number...
Mid-Day

FDA Panel Recommends Emergency Use Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine

 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory committee has recommended the emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273. If...
RTTNews Also reported by •Mondaq

Covid in India: How do you vaccinate 1.3 billion people?

 The BBC looks at how India plans to vaccinate its vast population against Covid-19.
BBC News