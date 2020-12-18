Watch: The WA Premier is live
WA Premier Mark McGowan is speaking live from Perth as Sydney's northern beaches is declared a COVID-19 hotspot
Watch: The Prime Minister is livePrime Minister Scott Morrison is speaking live as Sydney's northern beaches COVID-19 cluster grows to 28 cases.
SBS
Watch: The Health Minister is liveMinister for Health Greg Hunt is speaking from Melbourne as Sydney's northern beaches COVID-19 cluster grows to 28.
SBS
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster grows to 28New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced there are now 28 cases linked to the northern beaches cluster.Berejiklian had earlier warned the state..
New Zealand Herald
Watch: Queensland COVID-19 updateQueensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is giving a COVID-19 update after 28 new cases were linked to a cluster in Sydney's northern beaches.
SBS
