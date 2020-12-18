Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two new quarantine cases for Victoria as authorities urge against Sydney travel

Brisbane Times Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Victoria has recorded two new coronavirus cases in hotel quarantine, but no local cases as the state watches Sydney's northern beaches outbreak closely.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: RTC taking new precautions to stop COVID spread

RTC taking new precautions to stop COVID spread 00:25

 As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and with flu season here, the RTC says it hopes to to mitigate the spread with new technology. When a person enters the facility,they step in front of a thermal camera that scans their face.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID recovery rate over 95%, active cases only 2.90%: Govt [Video]

COVID recovery rate over 95%, active cases only 2.90%: Govt

The Health Ministry on December 22 informed that the COVID-19 recovery rate is now more than 95%, as the new discharges continue to outweigh daily infections. "95.65% are the cases which have..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published
Over 19,000 new infections add to India's total COVID tally [Video]

Over 19,000 new infections add to India's total COVID tally

India recorded 19,556 new COVID-19 cases taking toll to 1,00,75,116. 30,376 recoveries , and 301 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases. A total of 16,31,70,557..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
Passengers who arrived in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine [Video]

Passengers who arrived in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine

Passengers who arrived from United Kingdom on December 22 have been sent to institutional quarantine in the wake of new coronavirus strain. "Govt should have informed us before. Didn't passengers board..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published