Two new quarantine cases for Victoria as authorities urge against Sydney travel

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID recovery rate over 95%, active cases only 2.90%: Govt



The Health Ministry on December 22 informed that the COVID-19 recovery rate is now more than 95%, as the new discharges continue to outweigh daily infections. "95.65% are the cases which have.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published 13 hours ago Over 19,000 new infections add to India's total COVID tally



India recorded 19,556 new COVID-19 cases taking toll to 1,00,75,116. 30,376 recoveries , and 301 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases. A total of 16,31,70,557.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published 20 hours ago Passengers who arrived in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine



Passengers who arrived from United Kingdom on December 22 have been sent to institutional quarantine in the wake of new coronavirus strain. "Govt should have informed us before. Didn't passengers board.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44 Published 1 day ago