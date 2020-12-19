Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'We should be better prepared': Northern Beaches residents frustrated by long testing queues

SBS Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
With the Northern Beaches cluster ballooning to 41 cases, health authorities are urging residents to come forward for testing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Northern Beaches Northern Beaches Region in New South Wales, Australia

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster grows to 28

 New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced there are now 28 cases linked to the northern beaches cluster.Berejiklian had earlier warned the state..
New Zealand Herald

Residents in Sydney's Northern Beaches asked to stay home as coronavirus cluster jumps to 17 cases

 For the next three days, people in the Northern Beaches Local Government Area are being advised to remain at home as much as possible and to avoid unnecessary..
SBS

Residents in Sydney's northern beaches asked to stay at home as coronavirus cluster jumps to 17 cases

 For the next three days, people in the Northern Beaches Local Government Area are being advised to remain at home as much as possible and to avoid unnecessary..
SBS

Twelve new coronavirus cases in NSW, as Sydney's northern beaches cluster jumps to 17

 The Northern Beaches cluster has jumped to 17 cases, prompting health authorities to ask those in the area to stay home.
SBS

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Two new COVID-19 cases found on Sydney's northern beaches

 The cases are a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s who are close contacts of each other.
Brisbane Times Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSBSThe AgeSydney Morning Herald

'We should be better prepared': Northern Beaches residents frustrated by long testing queues

 With the Northern Beaches cluster ballooning to 41 cases, health authorities are urging residents to come forward for testing.
SBS Also reported by •The AgeNew Zealand Herald

Asia Today: Sydney beach suburbs in lockdown as cases rise

 SYDNEY (AP) — Sydney’s northern beaches will enter a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldNew Zealand HeraldSBS