Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sydney to Hobart race in doubt for the first time in 75 years amid coronavirus outbreak

SBS Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The Sydney to Hobart race is in severe doubt after Tasmania announced quarantine restrictions on all people arriving from Sydney.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sydney Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia

Local band receiving furious messages for Sydney virus cluster

 A local cover band who played at the RSL where Sydney's virus cluster started have become the punching bag for furious northern beaches residents facing..
New Zealand Herald

'Do not travel to Sydney,' Victorian health minister warns residents as Northern Beaches coronavirus cluster grows

 Health Minister Martin Foley has confirmed Victoria's border to Sydney will remain open, but said the rules could change at any time.
SBS

'Do not travel to Sydney': Victoria's border rules could change if Northern Beaches coronavirus outbreak spreads

 Health Minister Martin Foley has confirmed Victoria's border to Sydney will remain open, but said the rules could change at any time.
SBS

'Do not travel to Sydney': Victoria issues warning to residents as Northern Beaches coronavirus cluster grows

 Health Minister Martin Foley has confirmed Victoria's border to Sydney will remain open, but said the rules could change at any time.
SBS

Hobart Hobart City in Tasmania, Australia


Tasmania Tasmania Island state of Australia

Death by 'misadventure': Inquest rules on man found dead in mall stairwell after missing for 3 weeks

 Australian retiree Bernard Gore walked into Westfield Bondi Junction on January 6, 2017 and was never seen alive again .The 71-year-old Tasmanian retiree left..
New Zealand Herald
Tasmanian families reunite after months apart [Video]

Tasmanian families reunite after months apart

Residents from Australia's second-largest state of Victoria, once the country's COVID-19 hotspot, were allowed to re-enter Tasmania on Friday (November 27), reuniting families who had been apart for months.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published
Girl rescues shark caught between rocks in Australia [Video]

Girl rescues shark caught between rocks in Australia

A draughtboard shark trapped between rocks was rescued by 11-year-old Billie Rea, who helped move it to the sea near Kingston Beach, in Tasmania, Australia.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:52Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Britain's longest serving Santa still brings the magic of Christmas after 58 years [Video]

Britain's longest serving Santa still brings the magic of Christmas after 58 years

Britain's longest-serving Santa Claus has defied the coronavirus pandemic to spread some festive joy to children - for the 58TH year running. Ray Hulse, 76, was determined not to let Covid-19 ruin..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published
Endangered Kangaroo Thriving Nearly 3 Years After Taking First Steps (Clipzilla) [Video]

Endangered Kangaroo Thriving Nearly 3 Years After Taking First Steps (Clipzilla)

SYDNEY, Australia— — A rare Goodfellow Tree Kangaroo is growing strong after leaving his mother’s warm pouch almost three years ago.The Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, shared a “throw back”..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:30Published
Health care, ethics dominate CD6 race in Arizona [Video]

Health care, ethics dominate CD6 race in Arizona

Typically Republican district now competitive for first time in years,

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:19Published