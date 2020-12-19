Sydney to Hobart race in doubt for the first time in 75 years amid coronavirus outbreak
The Sydney to Hobart race is in severe doubt after Tasmania announced quarantine restrictions on all people arriving from Sydney.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia
Local band receiving furious messages for Sydney virus clusterA local cover band who played at the RSL where Sydney's virus cluster started have become the punching bag for furious northern beaches residents facing..
New Zealand Herald
'Do not travel to Sydney,' Victorian health minister warns residents as Northern Beaches coronavirus cluster growsHealth Minister Martin Foley has confirmed Victoria's border to Sydney will remain open, but said the rules could change at any time.
SBS
'Do not travel to Sydney': Victoria's border rules could change if Northern Beaches coronavirus outbreak spreadsHealth Minister Martin Foley has confirmed Victoria's border to Sydney will remain open, but said the rules could change at any time.
SBS
'Do not travel to Sydney': Victoria issues warning to residents as Northern Beaches coronavirus cluster growsHealth Minister Martin Foley has confirmed Victoria's border to Sydney will remain open, but said the rules could change at any time.
SBS
Hobart City in Tasmania, Australia
Tasmania Island state of Australia
Death by 'misadventure': Inquest rules on man found dead in mall stairwell after missing for 3 weeksAustralian retiree Bernard Gore walked into Westfield Bondi Junction on January 6, 2017 and was never seen alive again .The 71-year-old Tasmanian retiree left..
New Zealand Herald
Tasmanian families reunite after months apart
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:56Published
Girl rescues shark caught between rocks in Australia
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:52Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources