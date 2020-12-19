Greater Sydney 'put on notice' for further coronavirus restrictions as the Northern Beaches re-enter lockdown

Health Minister Martin Foley has confirmed Victoria's border to Sydney will remain open, but said the rules could change at any time.

The Northern Beaches will go into lockdown from 5pm Saturday evening until midnight on Wednesday, meaning residents can only leave the home if it is for an..

Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia

The 2020 Sydney to Hobart race has been cancelled due to border restrictions imposed to deal with Sydney's coronavirus outbreak.

From midnight on Saturday, travel from NSW will no longer be permitted to WA without an exemption.

Victorian officials are considering stronger border measures against travellers from Sydney amid "extreme" concern about the northern beaches virus outbreak.

The Sydney to Hobart race is in severe doubt after Tasmania announced quarantine restrictions on all people arriving from Sydney.

