Greater Sydney 'put on notice' for further coronavirus restrictions as the Northern Beaches re-enter lockdown

SBS Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The Northern Beaches will be in lockdown from 5pm on Saturday until midnight on Wednesday, while the NSW Premier warned authorities are considering reverting back to some restrictions across all of Sydney.
 Australian states and territories on Friday begun imposing border restrictions after 28 COVID-19 cases were detected from a cluster on Sydney's northern beaches, with fears the number of infections will rise. Flora Bradley-Wastson reports.

