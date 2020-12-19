Global  
 

Fears coronavirus is spreading across Sydney as Northern Beaches residents spend first night in lockdown

SBS Saturday, 19 December 2020
There are fears the Northern Beaches coronavirus outbreak is spreading across Greater Sydney.
 Australian states and territories on Friday begun imposing border restrictions after 28 COVID-19 cases were detected from a cluster on Sydney's northern beaches, with fears the number of infections will rise. Flora Bradley-Wastson reports.

Covid in Sydney: Victoria toughens border restrictions to curb outbreak

 Sydney residents rush to leave the city ahead of Christmas after a new coronavirus cluster emerged.
BBC News

Covid-19 coronavirus: Premier's stark virus warning - Sydney's Covid cluster will grow

 Australia is anxiously awaiting a press conference from the NSW Premier at 1pm (NZ time), as the northern beaches cluster is tipped to continue to grow."We can..
New Zealand Herald

Greater Sydney virus restrictions possible

 As northern beaches residents lock down, other Sydney residents may also be facing some level of restrictions, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned.
SBS
Sydney to Hobart yacht race cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak [Video]

Sydney to Hobart yacht race cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE FOOTAGE OF SYDNEY TO HOBART YACHT RACE AS THE EVENT IS CANCELLED DUE TO AN OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 CASES IN SYDNEY SHOWS: SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (FILE - DECEMBER 26, 2019) (SEVEN NETWORK -

Fears coronavirus is spreading across Greater Sydney as Northern Beaches residents spend first night in lockdown

 There are fears the Northern Beaches coronavirus outbreak is spreading across Greater Sydney.
SBS

Northern Beaches coronavirus cluster expected to grow as residents spend first night in lockdown

 There are fears the Northern Beaches coronavirus outbreak is spreading across Greater Sydney.
SBS

Greater Sydney 'put on notice' for further coronavirus restrictions as the Northern Beaches enters lockdown

 The Northern Beaches will be in lockdown from 5pm on Saturday until midnight on Wednesday, while the NSW premier warned authorities are considering reverting..
SBS

Greater Sydney 'put on notice' for further coronavirus restrictions as the Northern Beaches re-enter lockdown

 The Northern Beaches will be in lockdown from 5pm on Saturday until midnight on Wednesday, while the NSW Premier warned authorities are considering reverting..
SBS

Fears coronavirus is spreading across Sydney as Northern Beaches residents spend first night in lockdown

 There are fears the Northern Beaches coronavirus outbreak is spreading across Greater Sydney.
SBS Also reported by •The Age New Zealand Herald

'On notice': Sydney braces for lockdown to contain COVID-19 outbreak by Christmas

 Sydney is braced for wider coronavirus restrictions just days from Christmas in a frantic attempt to contain the COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the northern...
Brisbane Times