Watch: Australian COVID-19 update
The Acting Chief Medical Officer, Professor Paul Kelly, is providing a COVID-19 update as Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster grows by another 30 coronavirus cases.
Australia doesn't need COVID-19 vaccine this year, chief medical officer saysActing Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says Australia's success against coronavirus means, unlike other countries, it can wait for full vaccine approvals.
SBS
SBS
SBS
Another 30 coronavirus cases recorded on the Northern Beaches as restrictions tightened for Greater SydneyThe Northern Beaches coronavirus outbreak continues to grow but remains localised.
SBS
'We should be better prepared': Northern Beaches residents frustrated by long testing queuesWith the Northern Beaches cluster ballooning to 41 cases, health authorities are urging residents to come forward for testing.
SBS
New Zealand Herald
SBS
Travel restrictions are changing after Sydney's coronavirus outbreak. Here's what you need to knowFor anyone hoping to travel interstate these holidays, here is what you need to know about the current travel restrictions.
SBS
SBS
New Zealand Herald
Covid in Sydney: Victoria toughens border restrictions to curb outbreakSydney residents rush to leave the city ahead of Christmas after a new coronavirus cluster emerged.
BBC News
