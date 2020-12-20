Global  
 

'Now is not the time': Queensland joins Victoria in shutting its border to visitors from Greater Sydney

SBS Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
South Australia will also require residents of Greater Sydney to quarantine for 14 days, while those from the Northern Beaches have been banned from entering the state.
