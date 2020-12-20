Watch: NSW COVID-19 update

Global  
 

SBS Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is giving a COVID-19 update as new restrictions come into force for Greater Sydney, Central Coast and Wollongong.
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney cluster grows again, further restrictions imposed

 New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has reported 30 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and will impose tighter restrictions across the Greater..
Greater Sydney virus restrictions possible

 As northern beaches residents lock down, other Sydney residents may also be facing some level of restrictions, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned.
Gladys Berejiklian has announced a strict lockdown for Sydney's Northern Beaches as 13 new cases recorded

 The Northern Beaches will go into lockdown from 5pm Saturday evening until midnight on Wednesday, meaning residents can only leave the home if it is for an..
NSW flags new coronavirus exposure sites after 30 cases were recorded on the Northern Beaches on Sunday

 The Northern Beaches coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, with the NSW premier warning current restrictions may be extended.
Another 30 coronavirus cases recorded on the Northern Beaches on Sunday, as restrictions tighten for Greater Sydney

 The Northern Beaches coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, with the NSW premier warning current restrictions may be extended.
Covid-19 coronavirus: Officials still searching for source of Sydney outbreak

 Contact tracers are following dozens of lines of inquiry and officials are poring over CCTV footage as the NSW government scrambles to find the source of the..
States move to lock out Sydney residents

 Premiers are imposing stricter border controls for visitors from NSW, as the state's COVID-19 outbreak has grown by 30 cases to 70.
Border rules tighten for Greater Sydney across the country to curb coronavirus spread

 Every state and territory will now require arrivals from Greater Sydney to - at the very minimum - enter a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Christmas and New Year's Eve could be 'calamitous' without a Greater Sydney lockdown, experts say

 Some epidemiologists believe current restrictions may need to be extended until early January.
The ACT, NT join states in tightening borders to visitors from Greater Sydney

 Every state and territory will now require arrivals from Greater Sydney to - at the very minimum - go into 14-day quarantine.
'Now is not the time': Queensland joins Victoria in shutting its border to visitors from Greater Sydney

 South Australia will also require residents of Greater Sydney to quarantine for 14 days, while those from the Northern Beaches have been banned from entering the..
