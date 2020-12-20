Watch: NSW COVID-19 update
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is giving a COVID-19 update as new restrictions come into force for Greater Sydney, Central Coast and Wollongong.
Gladys Berejiklian Australian politician
Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney cluster grows again, further restrictions imposedNew South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has reported 30 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and will impose tighter restrictions across the Greater..
New Zealand Herald
Greater Sydney virus restrictions possibleAs northern beaches residents lock down, other Sydney residents may also be facing some level of restrictions, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned.
SBS
Gladys Berejiklian has announced a strict lockdown for Sydney's Northern Beaches as 13 new cases recordedThe Northern Beaches will go into lockdown from 5pm Saturday evening until midnight on Wednesday, meaning residents can only leave the home if it is for an..
SBS
New South Wales State of Australia
NSW flags new coronavirus exposure sites after 30 cases were recorded on the Northern Beaches on SundayThe Northern Beaches coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, with the NSW premier warning current restrictions may be extended.
SBS
Another 30 coronavirus cases recorded on the Northern Beaches on Sunday, as restrictions tighten for Greater SydneyThe Northern Beaches coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, with the NSW premier warning current restrictions may be extended.
SBS
Covid-19 coronavirus: Officials still searching for source of Sydney outbreakContact tracers are following dozens of lines of inquiry and officials are poring over CCTV footage as the NSW government scrambles to find the source of the..
New Zealand Herald
States move to lock out Sydney residentsPremiers are imposing stricter border controls for visitors from NSW, as the state's COVID-19 outbreak has grown by 30 cases to 70.
SBS
Greater Western Sydney Region in New South Wales, Australia
Border rules tighten for Greater Sydney across the country to curb coronavirus spreadEvery state and territory will now require arrivals from Greater Sydney to - at the very minimum - enter a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
SBS
Christmas and New Year's Eve could be 'calamitous' without a Greater Sydney lockdown, experts saySome epidemiologists believe current restrictions may need to be extended until early January.
SBS
The ACT, NT join states in tightening borders to visitors from Greater SydneyEvery state and territory will now require arrivals from Greater Sydney to - at the very minimum - go into 14-day quarantine.
SBS
'Now is not the time': Queensland joins Victoria in shutting its border to visitors from Greater SydneySouth Australia will also require residents of Greater Sydney to quarantine for 14 days, while those from the Northern Beaches have been banned from entering the..
SBS
Central Coast (New South Wales) City in New South Wales, Australia
Wollongong City in New South Wales, Australia
