A Victorian has returned from Sydney's northern beaches with COVID-19
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
A Victorian has returned from Sydney's northern beaches with COVID-19
Monday, 21 December 2020 (
1 week ago
)
Victoria has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 within hotel quarantine, including a Victorian who caught the virus on Sydney's northern beaches.
Sydney's COVID-19 cluster grows
01:05
Australian states and territories on Friday begun imposing border restrictions after 28 COVID-19 cases were detected from a cluster on Sydney's northern beaches, with fears the number of infections will rise. Flora Bradley-Wastson reports.
Victorian tests positive to coronavirus in hotel quarantine after returning from Sydney's Northern Beaches
Travellers and returning Victorians who have passed through Greater Sydney and the Central Coast have been banned from entering Victoria, while residents from...
SBS
1 week ago
Victorian teenager tests positive to coronavirus in hotel quarantine after returning from Sydney's Northern Beaches
Travellers who have passed through Greater Sydney and the Central Coast have been banned from entering Victoria, while residents from wider New South Wales must...
SBS
1 week ago
Victorian teenager tests positive to coronavirus in quarantine after returning from Sydney's Northern Beaches
Travellers who have passed through Greater Sydney and the Central Coast have been banned from entering Victoria, while residents from wider New South Wales must...
SBS
1 week ago
