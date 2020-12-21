Global  
 

A Victorian has returned from Sydney's northern beaches with COVID-19

Sydney Morning Herald Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Victoria has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 within hotel quarantine, including a Victorian who caught the virus on Sydney's northern beaches.
 Australian states and territories on Friday begun imposing border restrictions after 28 COVID-19 cases were detected from a cluster on Sydney's northern beaches, with fears the number of infections will rise. Flora Bradley-Wastson reports.

