Watch: Victoria COVID-19 update
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley is providing a COVID-19 update as the state recorded one new coronavirus case from interstate.
Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley is providing a COVID-19 update as the state recorded one new coronavirus case from interstate.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Martin Foley (politician) Australian politician
'Do not travel to Sydney': Victoria's border rules could change if Northern Beaches coronavirus outbreak spreadsHealth Minister Martin Foley has confirmed Victoria's border to Sydney will remain open, but said the rules could change at any time.
SBS
'Do not travel to Sydney': Victoria issues warning to residents as Northern Beaches coronavirus cluster growsHealth Minister Martin Foley has confirmed Victoria's border to Sydney will remain open, but said the rules could change at any time.
SBS
'Do not travel to Sydney,' Victorian health minister warns residents as Northern Beaches coronavirus cluster growsHealth Minister Martin Foley has confirmed Victoria's border to Sydney will remain open, but said the rules could change at any time.
SBS
Victoria (Australia) State in Australia
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews apologises after release of long-awaited report into hotel quarantine bungleThe final report on Victoria's hotel quarantine program has been made public after months of hearings and three high-profile resignations.
SBS
'Please do not come here': Victoria shuts its border to visitors from Greater SydneyVictorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the border restrictions will "apply as long as they need to".
SBS
Melbourne's 'rushed' public housing lockdown breached human rights, Ombudsman findsVictorian Ombudsman Deborah Glass recommended the state government apologise to the tower residents, acknowledging the impact their 'immediate detention' had on..
SBS
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources