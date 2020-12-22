Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Australia COVID-19 update

SBS Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly is providing a COVID-19 update as NSW records eight new coronavirus cases in Sydney.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 GOOD Things That Actually Happened in 2020

Top 10 GOOD Things That Actually Happened in 2020 14:36

 This list is proof that it hasn't been all doom and gloom this year! For this list, we’ll be looking at the best and most impactful good news and trends from 2020.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sydney Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia

Sydney Covid cases drop amid record testing

 Australia's largest city has recorded its fewest number of new coronavirus cases in several days.
BBC News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney drivers waiting for hours at testing clinic cop $370 fines and demerit points

 NSW Police have been blasted over the "cruel" decision to fine people who lined up for hours at Sydney's Bondi Beach Covid-19 testing clinic.The Australian..
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster records drop in new cases

 New South Wales has recorded another drop in Covid-19 cases, well below the 15 new infections confirmed on Monday.Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced there were..
New Zealand Herald

NSW records eight new local coronavirus cases as authorities continue to mull Christmas lockdown

 NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says it's too early to tell whether COVID-19 restrictions in place across Sydney will be lifted before Christmas Eve.
SBS

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

Victorian teenager tests positive to coronavirus in quarantine after returning from Sydney's Northern Beaches

 Travellers who have passed through Greater Sydney and the Central Coast have been banned from entering Victoria, while residents from wider New South Wales must..
SBS

Victorian tests positive to coronavirus in hotel quarantine after returning from Sydney's Northern Beaches

 Travellers and returning Victorians who have passed through Greater Sydney and the Central Coast have been banned from entering Victoria, while residents from..
SBS

Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Virus on banknotes; 4th vaccine claims 90% efficacy; PM on cost [Video]

Covid update: Virus on banknotes; 4th vaccine claims 90% efficacy; PM on cost

From a study on whether currency notes can be potent carriers of the virus, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers to discuss a vaccine distribution plan - here are the top news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published
Delhi Covid update: 400+ ICU beds; crowded Sarojini Nagar; over 3.7 surveyed [Video]

Delhi Covid update: 400+ ICU beds; crowded Sarojini Nagar; over 3.7 surveyed

Delhi government and Centre have been working to handle the capital’s Covid-19 situation. Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the number of beds has been increased in the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:28Published
Mayor, Staten Boro President Share COVID Update [Video]

Mayor, Staten Boro President Share COVID Update

Mayor Bill de Blasio holds daily coronavirus briefing ahead of New York State's new restrictions. Watch on CBSN New York

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 38:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney on high alert with community transmission cases

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney on high alert with community transmission cases A New South Wales health official has made a stunning allegation about a Sydney couple who have tested positive for coronavirus, claiming they did not isolate...
New Zealand Herald

Fears coronavirus is spreading across Sydney as Northern Beaches residents spend first night in lockdown

 There are fears the Northern Beaches coronavirus outbreak is spreading across Greater Sydney.
SBS Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Sydney to Hobart race in doubt for the first time in 75 years amid coronavirus outbreak

 The Sydney to Hobart race is in severe doubt after Tasmania announced quarantine restrictions on all people arriving from Sydney.
SBS Also reported by •The AgeBBC News