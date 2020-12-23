Global  
 

Hundreds of bikies ride across Perth to farewell Rebels boss Nick Martin

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Members of the public have been told to stay clear of major roads as police are bracing for one of the state's largest bikie processions in recent times, with hundreds of mourners expected to ride across the city to farewell slain Rebels boss Nick Martin.
