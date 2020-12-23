Global  
 

Claremont killer gets life behind bars for murdering Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon

SBS Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Claremont killer Bradley Robert Edwards, who terrorised Perth's suburbs in the 1990s, has been sentenced for his crimes.
