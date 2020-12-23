Claremont killer gets life behind bars for murdering Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon

Stunning Winners Of The International Wedding Photographer Of The Year Revealed



These are the winners of the 2020 International Wedding Photographer Of The Year competition. Capturing couples at their most intimate moments on their big day the competition is dedicated to the celebration of the art of wedding photography across the globe. From intimate portraits to breath taking landscapes, these stunning images represent the very best in wedding photography. The beautiful photos are all winners of the 2020 awards, which this year, had 10 categories with an overall grand winner and a runner-up. The highest accolade went to James Simmons, from Perth, Western Australia, for his dramatic black and white photograph, taken of newlyweds Lisa and James. The runner-up in the awards was Antonio Crutchley, from Miami, who captured a couple sitting inside a car while pretending to read something exciting in a newspaper. Photographers from more than 60 countries entered the 2020 Awards. To find out more information on the competition visit https://iwpoty.com and https://photopublicity.com.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published on January 1, 1970