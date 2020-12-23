Facebook removes Pete Evans' page for repeatedly sharing coronavirus misinformation
Facebook confirmed on Wednesday night the 'Chef Pete Evans' page, which had more than one million followers, had been removed from the platform.
Pete Evans removed from Facebook for repeatedly sharing coronavirus misinformationThe celebrity chef has repeatedly shared COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories throughout the pandemic.
SBS
