Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook removes Pete Evans' page for repeatedly sharing coronavirus misinformation

SBS Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Facebook confirmed on Wednesday night the 'Chef Pete Evans' page, which had more than one million followers, had been removed from the platform.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pete Evans Pete Evans Australian celebrity chef

Pete Evans removed from Facebook for repeatedly sharing coronavirus misinformation

 The celebrity chef has repeatedly shared COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories throughout the pandemic.
SBS

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Grant Shapps announces deal with France to reopen border [Video]

Grant Shapps announces deal with France to reopen border

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that a deal has been struck with the French government to reopen the border subject to those wanting to pass through having a negative coronavirus test result. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:31Published

Facebook offered to license its network and code to avoid antitrust action

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

In the wake of the groundbreaking Federal Trade Commission lawsuit against Facebook, The Washington Post is..
The Verge
Hundreds of lorry drivers stranded as border remains closed [Video]

Hundreds of lorry drivers stranded as border remains closed

Lorry drivers have spent a second night sleeping in their vehicles waiting for the UK-France border to reopen. France implemented a travel and freight ban for 48 hours on Sunday, leaving at least hundreds of lorries stranded near the Port of Dover. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Christmas Covid killjoys blasted after police threaten dad with £10K fine for decorating home with festive LIGHTS [Video]

Christmas Covid killjoys blasted after police threaten dad with £10K fine for decorating home with festive LIGHTS

Residents have blasted jobsworth police after a dad was threatened with a £10,000 fine - for decorating his home with Christmas LIGHTS.Trevor Payne, 46, has been proudly displaying festive lights..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Exclusive: Twitter, Facebook and YouTube hauled before court for defamation

Exclusive: Twitter, Facebook and YouTube hauled before court for defamation A 35-Year-old astrologer filed a civil defamation suit last week in the Bombay High Court against microblogging site Twitter, social media platform Facebook,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •The Wrap

Facebook explains why millions of users are losing access to key features

 If you've logged into Facebook, launched Instagram, or fired up Facebook Messenger recently, you may well have seen a message reading, "some features not...
betanews Also reported by •AppleInsiderHinduNews24MacRumours.com

Facebook And Apple Conflict Explained: It’s A No Holds Barred

 Facebook and Apple are at each other’s throat again, but this time it’s different. In the latest Facebook and Apple conflict, both companies are bringing out...
Fossbytes Also reported by •Hindu