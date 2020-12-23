Facebook removes Pete Evans' page for repeatedly sharing coronavirus misinformation

Hundreds of lorry drivers stranded as border remains closed



Lorry drivers have spent a second night sleeping in their vehicles waiting for the UK-France border to reopen. France implemented a travel and freight ban for 48 hours on Sunday, leaving at least hundreds of lorries stranded near the Port of Dover. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:53 Published on January 1, 1970